UK police investigating movie producer Weinstein: Guardian newspaper
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 下午4点31分 / 6 天前

UK police investigating movie producer Weinstein: Guardian newspaper

1 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are investigating U.S. movie producer Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual offences, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Asked about the report, a spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said: “The Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.”

The spokesman said police would not identify the person involved.

The Hollywood producer has previously denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson

