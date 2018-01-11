FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Berlusconi hails Deneuve's 'blessed words' on harassment
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
January 11, 2018 / 6:42 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Italy's Berlusconi hails Deneuve's 'blessed words' on harassment

2 分钟阅读

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi hailed French actress Catherine Deneuve on Thursday for defending men accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during the taping of the television talk show "Porta a Porta" (Door to Door) in Rome, Italy January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

“Catherine Deneuve spoke blessed words,” said the 81-year-old Berlusconi, who resigned in 2011 mired in scandal over his wild “Bunga Bunga” parties with young women and under investigation over having sex with an underage prostitute.

“It’s natural that women are happy if a man tries to seduce them,” he said in a television interview. “I don’t have much experience with this because it’s always women who try to seduce me.”

Deneuve and 99 other French women on Tuesday denounced a backlash against men, saying the recent international campaign against sexual harassment amounted to “puritanism” and was fueled by a “hatred of men.”

In the aftermath of accusations against the U.S. movie producer Weinstein, millions of women took to social media to share their stories of being sexually harassed or assaulted, using the #Metoo hashtag.

Berlusconi still leads his conservative Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party and is mounting a political comeback ahead of elections on March 4, even though he is personally barred from office because of a 2013 conviction for tax fraud.

The billionaire media tycoon was eventually cleared in his sex trial in 2014 because the judge ruled it could not be proved he knew the age of the teenage nightclub dancer, Karima El Mahroug, better known by her stage name “Ruby the Heartstealer”.

However he is now on trial accused of bribing witnesses in the case.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Mark Heinrich

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below