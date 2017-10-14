France considers revoking Weinstein's Legion of Honour

PARIS (Reuters) - France has started the process of stripping Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian distinction, after allegations of sexual harassment against the film producer, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Saturday.

Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for Italian composer Ennio Morricone on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - GF10000324983

“The French Presidency has started discussing this case with the Grande Chancellerie de la Legion d‘honneur,” a spokeswoman said. “A decision will be taken after this discussion.”

The move follows detailed claims by numerous women that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades.

“The Presidency considers that this behavior is in contradiction with honor,” the spokeswoman said.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The producer of Oscar-winning films including “The Artist” had received the Legion of Honour, “Chevalier” grade, from President Nicolas Sarkozy in March 2012.

The Grande Chancellerie de la Legion d‘honneur is the body in charge of the decoration, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.