FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York police say investigating 2004 claim of Weinstein sex assault
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年10月12日 / 下午3点41分 / 6 天前

New York police say investigating 2004 claim of Weinstein sex assault

1 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Producer Harvey Weinstein and fashion designer Georgina Chapman at the 89th Academy Awards, Oscars Vanity Fair Party, Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Feb 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York City Police Department said on Thursday it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault by movie producer Harvey Weinstein in 2004.

“The NYPD is investigating an allegation of sex assault from 2004,” the department said in a statement.

Asked by Reuters in an email whether the investigation involved Weinstein, a spokesperson said in an email “Yes.”

Weinstein spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister replied “no comment” when asked by email about the NYPD investigation.

The Hollywood producer has previously denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” the NYPD also said, adding that no filed complaints had yet been identified.

The NYPD investigation follows allegations by numerous women that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades.

相关报道

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alden Bentley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below