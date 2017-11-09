FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says
2017年11月9日 / 晚上7点53分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Israeli intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

2 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli intelligence firm which reportedly helped Harvey Weinstein gather information on women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault is sorry it agreed to work with the Hollywood producer, a company official said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Harvey Weinstein speaks at the UBS 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, NY, U.S. on December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The New Yorker said Weinstein had hired Black Cube, which markets itself as a group of ex-members of Israeli intelligence units specializing in business and litigation challenges, to help stop the publication of abuse allegations against him.

“Of course we apologize to whoever was hurt by this,” said Asher Tishler, who is listed as a member of Black Cube’s advisory board, during a TV interview on Israel’s The News. “In retrospect, it’s a shame we took the job.”

Tishler said he was not familiar with all the details of the work Black Cube carried out for Weinstein.

One account in The New Yorker article described two private investigators from Black Cube, using false identities, meeting with the actress Rose McGowan to extract information from her. McGowan has accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

“I think the job was taken in a justified manner. When it was discovered there was a problem, they stopped,” he said.

He added that any money the company made would be given to women’s groups.

More than 50 women have alleged that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Andrew Roche

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
