Trump says 'not surprised' by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月7日 / 晚上11点08分 / 11 天前

Trump says 'not surprised' by Weinstein sexual harassment allegations

2 分钟阅读

Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for Italian composer Ennio Morricone on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign was jolted a year ago by the release of a recording in which he boasted about groping women, said on Saturday he was not surprised by sexual harassment allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Oscar-winning movie producer said he was taking a leave of absence from his company and seeking therapy after the New York Times reported he had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I‘m not at all surprised to see it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump faced resounding criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike after the release of a 2005 recording from NBC’s “Access Hollywood” in which he talked in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals and trying to have sex with an unidentified married woman.

The recording was released a year ago. Asked about that by a reporter on Saturday, Trump said: “That’s just locker room.”

As a candidate, Trump at one point brushed off the recording as “locker room banter” but also apologized for making the remarks.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Simao

