2 个月前
Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all 'who helped me get here'
2017年6月13日

Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all 'who helped me get here'

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.

Friends and family attended the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, including Dr. Dre, a former fellow member of the seminal "gangsta" rap group N.W.A.

"You know, you don't get here by yourself and when you're coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, you never figure you'll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day," Ice Cube said.

"So today is not really about Ice Cube, it's about all the people who helped me get here," he added.

Ice Cube, born as O'Shea Jackson, found fame in the 1980s alongside Dr. Dre in the influential West Coast rap group N.W.A., writing many of the song lyrics for their iconic "Straight Outta Compton" album.

After leaving the group over a royalty dispute, he released his debut solo album "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted" in 1990.

The rapper began acting in movies in 1991 with a starring role in John Singleton's film about life in a Los Angeles ghetto, "Boyz n the Hood." He has since appeared in the films "Friday", "Barbershop", and "Three Kings."

Ice Cube was also a producer on the 2015 biopic "Straight Outta Compton", which told the story of N.W.A. His son O'Shea Jackson Jr. portrayed him in the film.

Reporting by Karishma Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

