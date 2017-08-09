FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
Jeffrey Tambor calls 'Transparent' role 'responsibility of a lifetime'
2017年8月8日 / 晚上11点11分 / 5 天前

Jeffrey Tambor calls 'Transparent' role 'responsibility of a lifetime'

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor solidified his place in Hollywood history on Tuesday when he became the latest celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tambor, 73, thanked his family and fellow cast members from the hit television series "Transparent," where the actor plays Maura Pfefferman, a divorced, retired transgender professor.

Tambor called the role "an opportunity of a lifetime, and the responsibility of a lifetime. I can't think of a more important time to do our show than right now."

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he intends to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Tambor has a long list of television and movie credits to his name, including roles on comedies "Arrested Development" and "The Larry Sanders Show."

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Sandra Maler

