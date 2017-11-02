FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actor accuses Kevin Spacey of harassment during London theater stint
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年11月1日 / 晚上7点44分 / 更新于 1 小时前

Actor accuses Kevin Spacey of harassment during London theater stint

2 分钟阅读

LONDON (Reuters) - Roberto Cavazos, an actor who worked at a London theater where Kevin Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015, said he had encounters with the Hollywood star at the time “that verged on what you could call harassment”.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Kevin Spacey attends the Kennedy Center Honors Reception at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Spacey has publicly apologized to another actor, Anthony Rapp, who accused the filmstar of trying to seduce him in 1986, when he was 14.

Spacey said he did not remember the incident, but that if it happened it was “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior”.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the accusations made by both actors.

Spacey “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” and “no other information is available at this time,” representatives of the actor said in an email late on Wednesday to Reuters.

Spacey’s decision to use the apology statement to go public about being homosexual angered many in the gay community and beyond, who said he had made his personal announcement to deflect attention from Rapp’s account.

Spacey is one of several big names in the entertainment business to be accused of sexual misconduct by people coming forward in the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Cavazos, a Mexican actor who appeared in productions at London’s Old Vic theater during Spacey’s time, said he had experienced “a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that verged on what you could call harassment”.

“There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story’,” Cavazos wrote in Spanish on social media site Facebook.

“It seems that we only needed to be men under 30 years old for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us,” he wrote.

In a statement, the Old Vic said, “We are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey.”

It urged those with complaints to contact it via a confidential email address. It said it had appointed external advisers to help deal with any information received.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Clarence Fernandez

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below