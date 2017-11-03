FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch bank cancels actor Spacey appearance at business conference
2017年11月3日

Dutch bank cancels actor Spacey appearance at business conference

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING said on Friday it had decided to cancel a scheduled appearance by actor Kevin Spacey at a business conference it is organizing in Rotterdam.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2014. . REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Spacey has apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the Hollywood star of trying to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

The ING decision follows accusations of sexual harassment this week by two other men against the “House of Cards” star. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the bank said that “in view of the commotion caused by allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding Kevin Spacey, ING has decided it is no longer desirable to have him speak at the event”.

The statement said it had made the decision to end cooperation in consultation with Kevin Spacey’s management.

Representatives of the Oscar-winning actor said he was seeking treatment but did not specify. An email from Reuters seeking further comment wasn’t returned.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Ralph Boulton

