Social media star Kylie Jenner reported pregnant
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 晚上11点06分 / 1 个月前

Social media star Kylie Jenner reported pregnant

2 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the celebrity Kardashian family, was reported on Friday to be pregnant.

Celebrity news website TMZ, People magazine and Buzzfeed all quoted sources as saying that Jenner, 20, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

Jenner, who has parlayed her family’s reality TV show and a 97 million Instagram following into a lucrative cosmetics line, later posted a Snapchat photo in which she appeared to have a baby bump under an oversized black T-shirt.

People magazine, quoting unidentified sources, said the baby was due in February.

“The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!” the magazine quoted one source as saying.

Another source said to be close to the family told People: “It is an unexpected, but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

Jenner and Scott, 25, have been dating since April.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant, editing by G Crosse

