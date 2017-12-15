FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chef Batali fired from 'The Chew' after sex harassment accusations
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 15, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Chef Batali fired from 'The Chew' after sex harassment accusations

Gina Cherelus

3 分钟阅读

NEW YORK (Reuters) - ABC Television Network said on Friday that it fired celebrity chef Mario Batali from its daytime cooking show, “The Chew,” after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

FILE PHOTO: Celebrity chef Mario Batali talks during an interview with Reuters at his latest restaurant, Del Posto, in New York, U.S. on April 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Online food trade publication Eater New York reported on Monday that four women, who were not identified, accused Batali of touching them inappropriately in a pattern of behavior that spanned at least two decades. Three worked for the chef during their careers, according to Eater New York.

”Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on “The Chew,” a spokeswoman for ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), said in a statement.

Batali’s representative, Risa Heller, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

In a statement emailed to Reuters by Heller on Wednesday Batali said: ”I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.

FILE PHOTO: Celebrity chef Mario Batali poses in his latest restaurant, Del Posto, in New York, NY, U.S. on April 11, 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

Reuters could not independently confirm the accusations.

    On Monday, Batali said he had stepped away from his restaurant company B&B Hospitality Group, which services about 24 restaurants owned by Batali and other chefs.

    Food Network said in an emailed statement on Friday that the broadcasting network has canceled plans to relaunch “Molto Mario,” the cooking show that helped launched Batali’s career, in light of the accusations.

    Batali’s reputation as a master of Italian food turned him into a restaurant executive, television star, author and one of the world’s most recognizable chefs. He premiered on Food Network in 1997 on the show “Molto Mario” and in 2011 helped launch “The Chew” on ABC.

    Reporting by Gina Cherelus, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

