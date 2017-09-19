FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avril Lavigne, Bruno Mars named 'most dangerous' in online searches
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People NewsCN
2017年9月19日 / 下午5点05分 / 1 个月前

Avril Lavigne, Bruno Mars named 'most dangerous' in online searches

2 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Musician Bruno Mars performs during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop singers Avril Lavigne and Bruno Mars topped a list of celebrities on Tuesday ranked the most dangerous to search for online because of results that could expose fans to malicious websites.

Cyber security company McAfee said singers Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik and Celine Dion were also in the top five of their annual list because searches for their names can lead fans to click on suspicious links that expose them to malware.

It said that searching for “Avril Lavigne free mp3” results in a 22 percent chance of landing on a malicious website.

Lavigne, 32, who found fame in 2002 with the hit single “Complicated,” has been off the celebrity scene for a number of years because of Lyme disease which she has said left her bedridden.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Avril Lavigne arrives on the red carpet for the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bolin/File Photo

However, she said in 2016 that she is planning to release a new album in 2017 - her first in four years - apparently leading to increased searches for news about her music.

The 2017 McAfee study was dominated by musicians but actors who made the top 25 list included “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez and rising star Hailee Steinfeld.

“In today’s digital world, we want the latest hit albums, videos, movies and more immediately available on our devices,” Gary Davis, McAfee’s vice president of global consumer marketing, said in a statement.

He said consumers should slow down and consider the risks.

“Thinking before clicking goes a long way to stay safe online,” he said.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below