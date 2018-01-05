FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Director Paul Haggis denies sexual misconduct accusations
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 5, 2018 / 11:33 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Director Paul Haggis denies sexual misconduct accusations

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis on Friday denied accusations of sexual misconduct made by four women, including two who accused him of rape.

Actor Paul Haggis arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

On Friday, the Associated Press reported accusations by three women who worked in the entertainment industry including that Haggis had forcibly kissed them, or forced them to perform oral sex, in encounters between 1996 and 2015. One of the three women also accused Haggis of raping her. The women were not identified in the report.

“Mr. Haggis denies these anonymous claims in whole,” his attorney Christine Lepera said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

A fourth woman named in the report, Haleigh Breest, who accused Haggis of raping her in 2013, was sued by Haggis last month in New York state court in Manhattan. In the lawsuit, Haggis denied the allegation and accused Breest of extortion and of demanding $9 million in order to avoid her claims becoming public.

Breest and the other three accusers could not be reached for comment on Friday. Reuters has not independently verified the allegations.

Haggis, 64, won screenplay and best picture Oscars in 2006 for “Crash.” The Canadian writer and director’s other work includes the movies “Million Dollar Baby” and “Quantum of Solace.”

He is also known for publicly breaking away from the Church of Scientology in 2009 after 35 years as a member.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant

