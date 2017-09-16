FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosie O'Donnell 'saddened' by news of ex-wife's death
Rosie O'Donnell 'saddened' by news of ex-wife's death

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comedian and talk show host Rosie O‘Donnell said she was saddened on Friday by the news that her ex-wife had died of an apparent suicide.

O‘Donnell’s former wife Michelle Rounds, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2015, was found dead at her home earlier this week, celebrity news publication TMZ.com said.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child,” O‘Donnell said in a statement.

O‘Donnell and Rounds were married in a hospital ceremony in 2012, while Rounds was being treated for benign tumors and shortly after O‘Donnell had suffered a heart attack.

The couple divorced in 2015 and were engaged in a custody battle over their then 2-year-old daughter Dakota. O‘Donnell said last year that she had sole custody of their daughter.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

