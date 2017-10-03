FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler shuts down heart attack rumors
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 下午3点42分 / 15 天前

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler shuts down heart attack rumors

1 分钟阅读

FILE PHOTO: Musician Steven Tyler arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler dismissed speculation that he had suffered a heart attack or a seizure but did little to clarify the ailment that led the band to cancel the remainder of its South American tour.

The rock band in September called off its last four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico because Tyler was dealing with “unexpected medical issues” that required immediate care.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure,” Tyler, 69, wrote on the official Aerosmith website on Monday.

Tyler added that he was sorry the band had to cut its tour short, saying “I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the United States could perform.”

He did not elaborate.

Tyler has suffered a slew of medical issues in the past, ranging from drug abuse and prescription drug addiction to a broken shoulder, multiple leg surgeries, vocal chord surgery and hepatitis C.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Dan Grebler

