Chile police block boxer Mike Tyson from entering country
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月9日 / 晚上6点23分 / 更新于 20 小时前

Chile police block boxer Mike Tyson from entering country

2 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean police prevented U.S. boxer Mike Tyson from entering the country citing non-compliance with immigration laws and were putting him on a flight home, the Investigative Police (PDI) said on Thursday.

American boxer Mike Tyson (C) is escorted by members of the Investigative Police of Chile (PDI) at the Santiago International Airport in Santiago, Chile November 9, 2017. Courtesy of Policia de Investigaciones de Chile/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Local media reported that the former world heavyweight champion was planning to attend an awards ceremony for action films taking place in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

“Detectives from the International Police are re-boarding Mike Tyson for not complying with immigration law,” the PDI said on its verified Twitter account on Thursday, alongside a photograph of Tyson walking in an airport with two individuals wearing PDI jackets.

The PDI did not specify which part of the law Tyson did not comply with, and did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking additional information.

Tyson served three years of a six-year U.S. jail sentence for rape in 1992. In 2012, New Zealand revoked an entry visa for Tyson after a charity that was going to benefit from his visit dropped its support due to his rape conviction.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Susan Thomas

