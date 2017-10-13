FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US regulator unveils new restrictions on weed killer dicamba
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年10月13日 / 下午3点00分

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled new restrictions on Friday on the use of the weed killer dicamba, which has caused widespread crop damage in the Midwest for the past two years.

The EPA, in a statement, said that only certified pesticide applicators, or people under their supervision, will be allowed to spray dicamba, which is manufactured by Monsanto and BASF in its newest form, onto crops during the 2018 growing season.

The EPA also said it is reducing the maximum wind speed and the hours during each day when dicamba may be sprayed and will require farmers to keep records proving they’re complying with instructions on the pesticide’s label. (Reporting By Emily Flitter)

