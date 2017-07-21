FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta, Frontier for violating consumer protection rules
2017年7月21日 / 晚上9点23分 / 14 天前

U.S. fines American Airlines, Delta, Frontier for violating consumer protection rules

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday has fined Frontier Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines for violating the department’s airline consumer protection rules.

The department said it fined Frontier Airlines $400,000 for violating oversales and disability rules, American Airlines $250,000 for failing to make timely refunds to passengers, and Delta Air Lines $200,000 for filing inaccurate baggage reports.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

