FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
U.S. says 180 airlines implement enhanced security measures
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午2点50分 / 15 天前

U.S. says 180 airlines implement enhanced security measures

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that 180 airlines worldwide that fly directly to U.S. airports have complied with the first phase of enhanced security measures outlined in June.

DHS spokesman David Lapan said no airlines are currently subject to in-cabin restrictions on large electronics including laptops. Late Wednesday, the government confirmed it lifted restrictions on Saudi Airlines flights from Riyadh after earlier dropping restrictions on Jeddah flights. Last week, the U.S. government revised its security directive, which also include additional requirements that must be met within 120 days. An airline official told Reuters last week it gave airlines more flexibility and additional time to obtain explosive trace detection equipment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below