CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as US-Asia oil trade flow grows
2017年11月21日 / 早上6点46分 / 1 天前

CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as US-Asia oil trade flow grows

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said it will list a new futures contract that prices the spread between West Texas Intermediate and Middle East benchmark Dubai as the flow of U.S. crude to Asia grows.

The January WTI-Dubai crude oil futures contract could start trading on Dec. 18 pending all relevant Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulatory review periods, it said in a notice on its website late on Monday.

Each contract will represent 1,000 barrels.

Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin

