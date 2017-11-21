FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as US-Asia oil trade flow grows
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 上午10点07分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 1-CME to list WTI-Dubai crude futures as US-Asia oil trade flow grows

1 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes)

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said it will list a new futures contract that prices the spread between West Texas Intermediate and Middle East benchmark Dubai as the flow of U.S. crude to Asia rises.

The January WTI-Dubai crude oil futures contract could start trading on Dec. 18 pending all relevant Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulatory review periods, CME said in a notice on its website late on Monday.

Each contract will represent 1,000 barrels.

Asian refiners see U.S. crude as an alternative to their regular sour supply from the Middle East especially as OPEC producers such as Saudi Arabia reduced allocation to their customers in Asia, said Nicolas Dupuis, senior director of energy products at CME Group.

“The WTI-Dubai spread we are launching provides an instrument to lock the differential between WTI and Dubai,” he said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin and Manolo Serapio Jr.)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below