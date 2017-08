Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. vehicle sales in July fell to a seasonably adjusted annual rate of 16.69 million, according to Wards Auto.

The July SAAR was up marginally from 16.59 million in June, but down from 17.75 million in July 2016.

U.S. auto sales last year reached a record 17.55 million. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese)