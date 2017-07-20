FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
Former Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty to U.S. fraud charges
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨12点59分 / 16 天前

Former Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty to U.S. fraud charges

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A Swiss citizen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to help U.S. taxpayers evade taxes from 2002 through 2011 while she headed a team of bankers in Zurich for Credit Suisse AG, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Susanne D. Rüegg Meier, who helped the taxpayers conceal assets and income in secret Swiss bank accounts, admitted that the tax loss associated with her criminal conduct was between $3.5 million and $9.5 million, the department said. She faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties at her scheduled sentencing on Sept. 8, it said.

It was not clear whether Rüegg Meier was in the United States. Credit Suisse pleaded guilty in May 2014 to conspiring to aid and assist taxpayers in filing false returns and was sentenced in November 2014 to pay more than $2 billion in fines and restitution, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below