FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bank of America exec: Volcker Rule fuels private trading firms' rise
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午2点51分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Bank of America exec: Volcker Rule fuels private trading firms' rise

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details throughout.)

By Dan Freed

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. post-financial crisis rules that place strong trading restrictions on banks has fueled the rise of private trading firms that have grabbed market share, a top Bank of America Corp executive said on Tuesday.

In particular, Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag mentioned the “Volcker Rule,” named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, which prevents banks from making directional bets on market moves.

Montag said Virtu Financial Inc and Tradeweb Markets were two trading firms that have taken share from large banks in products such equities and U.S. Treasury bonds.

He said because they face fewer restrictions, the firms are able to move more quickly than banks and use information they gather for trading.

“The rise of the private trading firm is real,” Montag said, adding that “it has changed the dynamic of the markets.”

Turning to Bank of America’s near-term performance, Montag said the trading environment in the fourth quarter “remains muted,” similar to the third quarter. He declined to provide any numbers about the bank’s trading performance.

Regarding its plans related to Britain’s plans to leave the European Union, Montag said B of A will move people out of London to Dublin, but mostly to Paris and Frankfurt. He estimated Bank of America will relocate about 200 employees from the bank’s sales and trading operations. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below