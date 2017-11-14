FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bond trading conditions have not improved in fourth quarter -Goldman CFO
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午3点46分 / 1 天前

Bond trading conditions have not improved in fourth quarter -Goldman CFO

Olivia Oran

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Little volatility and light client activity have kept fixed-income markets lackluster in the fourth quarter, with no improvement from the beginning of the year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez said on Tuesday.

The fourth quarter in particular may see weak trading results when compared to the same period a year ago, when Wall Street banks benefited from jumps in volumes across fixed income after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, Chavez said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch financials conference in New York.

Fixed-income results will also be hurt by Goldman’s commodities division, which is on pace to have the worst full year performance in the bank’s history as a public company, Chavez added.

Goldman in September unveiled a growth plan to boost revenue across the firm, including fixed income. These opportunities included courting a greater number of asset managers and banks to trade with the firm and expanding its footprint with corporate clients particularly in commodities.

The bank reported a 26 percent drop in third quarter bond trading revenue, in line with peers. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below