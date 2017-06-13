FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup examining ways to return more capital to shareholders -CFO
2017年6月13日 / 下午4点11分 / 2 个月前

Citigroup examining ways to return more capital to shareholders -CFO

Dan Freed

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is looking at more efficient ways to meet regulatory requirements so it can return more capital to shareholders, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said at a conference on Tuesday.

The company, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has $45 billion in excess capital that could be returned to shareholders eventually, Gerspach said. Roughly $29 billion of that is in deferred tax assets that cannot be distributed immediately, while another $15 billion to $16 billion is sitting idle not earning profits, he said.

Like other big U.S. banks, Citigroup cannot return capital to shareholders through stock repurchases or dividends without permission from regulators. The Federal Reserve oversees an annual stress test whose outcome determines how they can use capital.

Another process known as "living wills," which requires banks to submit plans for dismantling themselves without taxpayer support in case of a crisis, also affects how they manage their businesses.

Citigroup is particularly focusing on improving its resolution plan, Gerspach said. In the past, it has failed the stress test and its resolution plan has been rejected. His comments come a day after the Trump administration detailed a plan that would ease regulations on big banks.

Gerspach also said trading across fixed income and equities is on track to be down 12 percent to 13 percent this quarter versus the second quarter of 2016, because of lower volatility. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

