Citigroup sees 'high teens' pct decline in Q4 markets revenue
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月6日 / 晚上9点11分

Citigroup sees 'high teens' pct decline in Q4 markets revenue

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc fourth-quarter markets revenue is on track to be down by a “high-teens” percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor conference held by bank stock analysts at Goldman Sachs, Gerspach said the decline is mostly from lower trading in fixed income and compares with an especially strong period in 2016.

On Tuesday executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of American Corp said their trading revenues are running about 15 percent less than a year earlier. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)

