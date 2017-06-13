FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月内
UPDATE 1-Credit card losses set to climb industrywide -JPMorgan's Smith
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日 / 晚上9点56分 / 2 个月内

UPDATE 1-Credit card losses set to climb industrywide -JPMorgan's Smith

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details throughout)

By Dan Freed

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference on Tuesday.

Smith said the largest U.S. bank is being "surgical" in determining where to tighten credit standards but he added that lenders industrywide ought to be leaning toward stricter credit card lending standards rather than looser ones.

JPMorgan's earnings have shown rising sales volumes as well as weakening credit trends in its credit card business, consistent with other lenders. A recent investor presentation by the bank said Chase Card has only modest exposure to credit card borrowers with FICO scores lower than 660.

A Fitch Ratings report last month said credit card loss rates, which have already been climbing, are likely to rise for several more quarters as loan growth has increased, driven partly by lower credit standards.

Smith said Tuesday rising losses should be no cause for alarm, but are to be expected after an extended period of historically low loss rates.

"I've called this now actually for almost two years so that nobody would be surprised," he said. However, he added, "people still seem to be surprised that we are at the end of that cycle." (Reporting by Dan Freed; editing by David Gregorio)

