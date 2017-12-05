FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan CFO sees 4th-quarter market revenue down 15 pct
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
深度分析
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 下午3点31分 / 更新于 20 小时前

JPMorgan CFO sees 4th-quarter market revenue down 15 pct

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Financial markets quarterly trading revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co is running about 15 percent lower than a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Lake’s remarks were the first update from a major U.S. trading firm in the final month of the quarter and were in line with estimates by some Wall Street analysts. Last year markets were especially active as investors changed positions around the U.S. elections. (Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below