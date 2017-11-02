FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月2日

URGENT-Wells Fargo unveils new digital account targeting Uber drivers

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday unveiled a new bank account that can be opened without walking into a branch, used within minutes, and does not allow for overdrafts.

The product is called ‘Greenhouse’ and set to launch in the first half of 2018, according to Avid Modjtabai, Senior EVP and Head of Payments, Virtual Solutions and Innovation, who made the announcement during a presentation at an industry conference in Boston. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

