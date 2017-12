WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Jelena McWilliams, Fifth Third Bancorp’s top attorney, to serve as the next head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the White House said on Thursday.

McWilliams has worked as the bank’s chief legal officer since January, and if confirmed, would take over a key financial regulator still being run by an appointee of former President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Writing by Eric Walsh)