CORRECTED-U.S. bank regulators say four bank 'living wills' have shortcomings
December 19, 2017 / 9:34 PM

CORRECTED-U.S. bank regulators say four bank 'living wills' have shortcomings

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Bank of New York Mellon to, not in paragraph 3 and metadata.)

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators said Tuesday that “living wills” submitted by eight large U.S. banks are satisfactory, but half of those plans have “shortcomings” that should be addressed.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation found shortcomings in plans from Bank of America , Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, which the regulators want to see addressed in the future.

Regulators found no problems with plans submitted by Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase , or State Street. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Diane Craft)

