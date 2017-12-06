FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Comptroller halts plan to remove in-house bank examiners
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 晚上6点40分 / 更新于 20 小时前

U.S. Comptroller halts plan to remove in-house bank examiners

Pete Schroeder

2 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bank examiners can continue working inside the banks they supervise, U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting said on Wednesday, in a policy reversal for the U.S. banking regulator.

Otting said he was stopping a project begun by his predecessor to move examiners out of large institutions like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, citing costs of independent real estate.

In a statement, Otting said the regulator would instead seek other approaches to ensure examiners did not become overly sympathetic to the banks they regulated.

The policy shift marked the latest example of the Trump administration reversing efforts by former President Barack Obama aimed at stricter oversight of large financial institutions following the global financial crisis.

”Upon review, it is not practical to continue the agency’s efforts to move resident examiners out of on-site locations,“ he said. ”The agency will continue to review its locations and real estate strategy to ensure they support the agency’s mission in the most operationally and cost effective manner possible.”

Otting said the OCC would focus on enhancing employee supervision, expand the ranks of its lead experts, and more frequently rotate examiners into different institutions. The policy shift was first reported by Bloomberg.

Otting, a former banker who was sworn in as head of the OCC in November, is shifting gears from a project begun by his predecessor, Thomas Curry. Beginning in 2014, the OCC looked into reducing the number of examiners it housed within large banks, in an effort to bolster their independence as supervisors. Most in-house examiners still remain. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below