Citigroup moving toward national digital bank, CFO says

March 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is laying a foundation of mobile banking tools to support a national digital consumer bank within the next three years, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.

“I am not making an announcement right now, but I would be really disappointed if it was anything close to being three years away,” Gerspach said at an investor conference. “We really are laying the groundwork for having a national digital bank.”

Gerspach also said first quarter markets revenue is up by a “low-to-mid” single digit percentage from a strong quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)