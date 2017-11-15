FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月15日 / 下午3点52分 / 更新于 17 小时前

Wells Fargo CFO says 'consumer credit is under control'

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co CFO John Shrewsberry said on Wednesday he is not worried that consumers are struggling to pay their debts.

Shrewsberry, speaking at an industry conference, said the bank has not changed its appetite for credit risk following a sales scandal that erupted slightly more than a year ago. The bank has been working to get past the scandal, which involved the creation of as many as 3.5 million fake accounts. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
