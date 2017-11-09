FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets final anti-subsidy duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午4点43分 / 更新于 1 天前

U.S. sets final anti-subsidy duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday set final anti-subsidy duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia, the National Biodiesel Board said.

The duties range from 71.45 percent to 72.28 percent on soy-based biodiesel from Argentina and at 34.45 percent to 64.73 percent on palm oil biodiesel from Indonesia, the NBB, which represents U.S. industry, said in a statement.

In August, the department had set preliminary anti-subsidy duty rates at 50.29 percent to 64.17 percent for biodiesel from Argentina and at 41.06 percent to 68.28 percent for biodiesel from Indonesia. The countervailing duties come on top of proposed anti-dumping duties announced in October. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below