FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. sets final anti-subsidy duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午5点43分 / 更新于 20 小时前

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. sets final anti-subsidy duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

3 分钟阅读

(Corrects name of Argentine biofuel industry group to Carbio, not Cabrio, paragraph 4)

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it set final anti-subsidy duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia.

The duties range from 71.45 percent to 72.28 percent on soy-based biodiesel from Argentina, Commerce said in a statement. The numbers are up from preliminary countervailing duty rates of 50.29 percent to 64.17 percent set by the department in August.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Tuesday his government would appeal to the World Trade Organization if the Commerce Department followed through on threatened duties on biodiesel.

Argentine biofuel industry group Carbio declined to comment.

The final anti-subsidy rates for palm oil biodiesel from Indonesia were set at 34.45 percent to 64.73 percent, Commerce said. These are below the range of 41.06 percent to 68.28 percent set by the department in August.

The countervailing duties come on top of proposed anti-dumping duties for both countries’ biodiesel announced in October.

The duties applied in August had already virtually halted imports from Argentina and Indonesia, which were valued in 2016 at an estimated $1.2 billion and $268 million, respectively, department figures show.

“We appreciate that these unfair subsidies are being addressed, so we can fix this particular obstacle to continued growth in the domestic industry,” Doug Whitehead, chief operating officer of the National Biodiesel Board, said in a statement.

The NBB, a U.S. industry group, first reported the latest Commerce Department decision earlier on Thursday.

Biodiesel is used by itself or with petroleum-based diesel mainly as a motor fuel.

For the final duties to take effect, the U.S. International Trade Commission must find the imports cause harm to U.S. producers. It is scheduled to hold its final injury vote on subsidies on Dec. 5.

In the separate antidumping investigation, Commerce is expected to issue a final ruling in early January, which would be followed by another injury determination by the ITC. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann and James Dalgleish)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below