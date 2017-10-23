FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets preliminary antidumping duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上10点24分 / 1 天前

U.S. sets preliminary antidumping duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday made a preliminary finding imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia were being dumped and set preliminary antidumping duties on the products.

The department set antidumping duties ranging from 54.36 percent to 70.05 percent on biodiesel from Argentina, and 50.71 percent on all biodiesel from Indonesia, it said in a statement.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the statement that the government of Argentina has asked for negotiations to suspend the antidumping and related countervailing duty investigations of biodiesel imports, and that the department is working on possible suspension agreements. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below