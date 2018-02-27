FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 2:42 PM / a day ago

White House says reaches informal deal with Boeing for Air Force One

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co to provide two Air Force One planes for $3.9 billion, the White House said on Tuesday.

“President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed price contract for the new Air Force One Program,” Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Reuters. He said the contract will save taxpayers more than $1.4 billion, but those savings could not be independently confirmed.

Reporting by Jim Oliphant and Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
