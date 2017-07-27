FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices fall, yield curve steepens on heavy supply
2017年7月27日 / 晚上6点52分 / 9 天前

TREASURIES-Bond prices fall, yield curve steepens on heavy supply

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

 (Adds auction results, quotes; updates prices)
    * Treasury sells $28 bln seven-year notes to fair demand
    * AT&T markets large bond sale
    * Gross domestic product data in focus on Friday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Thursday as the market was weighed down by government and
corporate debt supply, and as investors evaluated the Federal
Reserve's statement that it is closer to paring its balance
sheet.
    The Treasury Department sold $28 billion in seven-year notes
to fair demand, the final sale of $88 billion in coupon-bearing
supply this week.             
    AT&T Corp       also came to market with a $22.5 billion
seven-part debt issue, which includes $12 billion in debt with
maturities between 20- and 41-years, according to IFR.
            
    "The market is unduly being sold off on the mega AT&T deal
... that is weighing on the long-end of the market" Tom di
Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New
York.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes             fell 8/32
in price to yield 2.31 percent, up from 2.28 percent on
Wednesday.
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
               steepened to 108 basis points, the highest since
June 14.
    Investors also evaluated Fed's Wednesday statement that it
expected to start winding down its massive holdings of bonds
"relatively soon," despite striking a cautious tone on low
inflation.             
    Many analysts and traders expect the Fed to announce its
balance sheet reduction plans at its September meeting.
    “The Fed is still in play,” said Justin Lederer, interest
rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    Yields on three-month Treasury bills            that are due
in October declined, after hitting almost 10-year highs earlier
this week on concerns that payments on debt due in the month
will be delayed if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.
    The Congressional Budget Office said last month that
Congress would need to increase the debt limit by early to
mid-October to avoid a default.             
    Yields on Treasury bills            that mature on Oct. 26
last traded at 1.09 percent, after rising to 1.20 percent on
Tuesday, the highest level since October 2008.
    Data showed that new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods
unexpectedly fell in June, but a fifth straight monthly increase
in shipments suggested that business spending on equipment
supported economic growth in the second quarter.             
    The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rebounded from a three-month low last week, but remained below a
level consistent with a tightening labor market.             
    The next major economic data release will be Friday’s gross
domestic product estimate for the second quarter.

  
 
 )

