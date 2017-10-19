FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' thriller steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 晚上7点32分 / 2 天前

TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' thriller steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

3 分钟阅读

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's mystery thriller "Origin,"
the latest saga starring fictional Harvard symbology professor
Robert Langdon, held steady on the top spot of the fiction
bestsellers chart on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Origin"                                  1
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
    2. "Fairytale"                               -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 
    
    3. "Sleeping Beauties"                       2
         King/King (Scribner, $32.50)
    
    4. "A Column of Fire"                        3
         Ken Follett (Viking, $36)
    
    5. "Don't Let Go"                            4
         Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
    
    6. "The Rules of Magic"                      -
         Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster, $27.99)
    
    7. "Manhattan Beach"                         6
         Jennifer Egan (Scribner, $28)
    
    8. "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye"    8
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    9. "Merry and Bright"                        5
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20)
    
    10. "To Be Where You Are"                    7
         Jan Karon (Putnam, $28)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Killing England"                         1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    2. "Grant"                                   -
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)
    
    3. "Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality"      -
         McLaughlin/Neal (Crown Archetype, $21)
    
    4. "What Happened"                           2
         Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)
    
    5. "We Were Eight Years In Power"            3
         Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World, $28)
    
    6. "Building a StoryBrand"                   -
         Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership, $24.99)
    
    7. "Braving The Wilderness"                  5
         Brene Brown (Random House, $28) 
    
    8. "A Life Beyond Amazing"                   4
         David Jeremiah (W, $24.99)
    
    9. "The Keto Reset Diet"                     9
          Mark Sisson (Harmony, $27.99)
    
    10. "Anxious For Nothing"                    13
          Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)    
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)

