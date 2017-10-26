FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Leonardo da Vinci biography tops U.S. nonfiction bestsellers
    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Walter Isaacson's biography of
Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci debuted at the top of the
U.S. nonfiction bestsellers chart on Thursday, while Dan Brown's
"Origin" held off John Sandford's latest novel and a book of
short stories by actor Tom Hanks on the fiction bestsellers
list. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Origin"                                  1
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
    2. "Deep Freeze"                             -
         John Sandford (Putnam, $29)
    
    3. Uncommon Type                             -
        Tom Hanks (Knopf, $26.95)
    
    4. "Fairytale"                               2
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 
    
    5. "Sleeping Beauties"                       3
         King/King (Scribner, $32.50)
    
    6. "A Column of Fire"                        4
         Ken Follett (Viking, $36)
    
    7. "Don't Let Go"                            5
         Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
    
    8. "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye"    8
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    9. "Manhattan Beach"                         7
         Jennifer Egan (Scribner, $28)
    
    10. "Merry and Bright"                       9
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20)
    
       
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Leonardo da Vinci"                       -
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    2. "Capital Gaines"                          -
         Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)
    
    3. "The Wisdom of Sundays"                   -
         Oprah Winfrey ($27.99)
    
    4. "Discipline Equals Freedom"               -
         Jocko Willink (St. Martin's, $24.99)
    
    5. "Killing England"                         1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    6. "Grant"                                   2
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)
    
    7. "What Happened"                           4
         Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)
    
    8. "Endurance"                               -
         Scott Kelly (Knopf, $29.95)
    
    9. "Food Can Fix It"                         24
         Mehmet Oz (Scribner, $29.99)
    
    10. "Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality"     3
         McLaughlin/Neal (Crown Archetype, $21)
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown)

