TABLE-John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar' tops U.S. bestsellers list
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 晚上6点56分 / 更新于 15 小时前

TABLE-John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar' tops U.S. bestsellers list

3 分钟阅读

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - John Grisham's new legal thriller "The
Rooster Bar" topped the U.S. bestsellers chart on Thursday.
   Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "The Rooster Bar"                         -
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 
    
    2. "Origin"
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)           1   
    
    3. "Deep Freeze"                             2
         John Sandford (Putnam, $29)
    
    4. Uncommon Type                             3
        Tom Hanks (Knopf, $26.95)
    
    5. "Sleeping Beauties"                       5
         King/King (Scribner, $32.50)
    
    6. "Fairytale"                               4
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 
    
    7. "A Column of Fire"                        6
         Ken Follett (Viking, $36)
    
    8. "Quick & Dirty"                          -
         Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28)
        
    9. "Strange Weather"
          Joe Hill    (Morrow, $27.99)
    
    10. "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye"    8
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
       
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!"  -
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    2. "Leonardo da Vinci"                            1
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    3. "Sisters First"                                -
          Bush/Hager (Grand Central, $28)
    
    4. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" -
          Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel, $28)
      
    5. "Smitten Kitchen Every Day"                    -
           Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35)
    
    6. "Capital Gaines"                                2
         Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)
    
    7. "Killing England"                               5
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    8. "Grant"                                         6
          Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)
    
    9. "A Die Hard Christmas"                          - 
          Doogie Horner (Insight, $16.99)
    
    10. "What Happened"                                 7
         Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)
    
    

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang)

