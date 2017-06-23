FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil farm minister says to head to U.S. after fresh beef ban
Brazil farm minister says to head to U.S. after fresh beef ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi has pledged to travel to the United States and work to overturn a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.

"We will fight for this market!" the minister said in a message posted to social networks late on Thursday. Maggi said corrective measures were already being made, and the government was maintaining its target of raising exports to 10 percent of Brazilian beef production in five years, from 7 percent now. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

