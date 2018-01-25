FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 6:59 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

U.S. Trump will probably visit Britain in second half of year - source

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will most probably visit Britain in the second half of this year, but officials are discussing whether it will be a state visit and when exactly it will take place, a British senior government source said on Thursday.

After Trump met Prime Minister Theresa May in Davos, the source agreed that it would probably happen in the second half of the year. “It will be later this year and that’s what the PM and the President have tasked all the officials with - to come up with a time that works best.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

