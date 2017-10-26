FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulator to vote on next-generation TV standards -source
2017年10月26日

U.S. regulator to vote on next-generation TV standards -source

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote next month to allow broadcasters to voluntarily use a new technology to improve picture quality and allow better reception on mobile phones, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The FCC in February granted initial approval for the advanced standard that would also let broadcasters use a TV set that is turned off to send emergency alerts, but would eventually require TV owners to buy new sets.

The National Association of Broadcasters, which represents Tegna Inc, Comcast Corp, CBS Corp, Scripps Networks Interactive Inc, Walt Disney Co, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and others, petitioned the FCC in April 2016 to approve the new standard. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

