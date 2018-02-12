Pentagon's $686 bln budget proposal backs National Defense Strategy

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s $686 billion budget proposal for the Pentagon lifted spending but fell short of campaign promises for a rebuilding of the Navy and an “historic” increase in military spending.

The Pentagon requested $597 billion to cover its annual budget, plus $89 billion to fund ongoing wars. Funds for the maintenance of the U.S. nuclear arsenal also increased.

The 2019 budget documents specifically highlighted “reversing the erosion of the U.S. military advantage in relation to China and Russia” which was a focal point of the National Defense Strategy unveiled by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in the National Defense Strategy released in January. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Paul Simao)