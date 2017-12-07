U.S. finds Canada lumber harms U.S. producers; duties to remain

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it made a final finding that exports of softwood lumber from Canada harm U.S. producers, virtually ensuring that hefty duties on the building material will remain in place for five years.

The decision will impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties affecting about $5.66 billion worth of lumber and comes amid increasingly acrimonious talks on renegotiating NAFTA, the three-way trade pact among the United States, Canada and Mexico.