U.S. says producers harmed by groundwood paper imports from Canada
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 下午3点15分 / 1 个月前

U.S. says producers harmed by groundwood paper imports from Canada

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were harming U.S. producers.

The decision follows an Aug. 30 announcement by the Commerce Department that it was investigating whether the product used in newspapers is being dumped in the United States, and whether Canadian producers are receiving unfair subsidies. In 2016, imports of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada were valued at an estimated $1.27 billion, it said.

The antidumping and countervailing duty investigations were initiated after a complaint from North Pacific Paper Company LLC of Longview, Washington, which alleged estimated dumping margins ranging from 23.45 percent to 54.97 percent. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey)

